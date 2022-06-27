Voyager 2021 media awards
Sexual harassment in bakery: Victim 'overwhelmed' after $30,000 and year's wages awarded

4 minutes to read
The Employment Relations Authority said a bakery did not take reasonably practicable steps to stop a woman from being sexually harassed. Photo / Getty Images

John Weekes
John Weekes

A bakery sexual harassment victim has been awarded $30,000 and a year's pay after she was forced to resign from her job.

Almost as soon as joining the Waikato supermarket bakery, a male assistant manager

