Serko lifts revenue guidance after strong Dec-Jan trading

Travel software company Serko said trade was busier than normal over December and January. Photo / File

Loss-making software company Serko has upgraded its revenue guidance for the March 2023 year as a result of stronger-than-expected trading over December and January.

Serko said it expected the strong start to the calendar year to continue in the current quarter and upgraded its revenue guidance for the full year to a range of $42m to $47m, up 123 to 149 per cent on the previous year’s total income of $18.9m.

“Solid trading results over the traditionally seasonally low period, from late December through to mid-January, have given greater certainty over expected revenue for the full 2023 year,” the NZX-listed company said.

Serko is a software-as-a-service technology business, providing online travel booking software solutions and expense management systems.

Its net loss for the March 2022 year came to $36.0m, up 22 per cent on the previous year’s, reflecting investment in developing opportunities in international markets.

The company’s shares last traded at $2.07, having fallen 64.6 per cent over the last 12 months.

At last year’s first half announcement, Serko said it planned to break even in the 2025 financial year.