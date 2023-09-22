Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Seascape: Construction of NZ’s tallest apartment tower reaches level 50

Anne Gibson
By
3 mins to read
Seascape is being built by China Construction on Customs St East. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Seascape is being built by China Construction on Customs St East. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Construction of New Zealand’s tallest apartment tower reached the 50th floor this week.

For the past few months, floors 40 and above have been under construction in the 187m block which is the $300 million

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business