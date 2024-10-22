Seamless travel across the Tasman - Qantas starts paperless arrival for flights

Qantas is piloting a digital entry system for Kiwis flying to Australia. Photo / File

Qantas is piloting a digital entry system for Kiwis flying to Australia. Photo / File

Qantas has rolled out a fast-track arrival process for New Zealand passengers crossing the Tasman, initially to Brisbane.

Qantas is the first to pilot the Australia Digital Travel Declaration (ATD), a digital replacement for the current paper incoming passenger card.

As part of a joint initiative with the Australian Government, the ATD is now available for eligible passengers travelling from Auckland to Brisbane (initially on flight QF126) and the programme will be expanded to include customers travelling from other New Zealand cities to Brisbane in the coming days.

Additional Australian destinations will join the programme early next year.

Passengers will have three days to fill out the digital form at a time and place that suits them.