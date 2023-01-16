Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Scientists unveil laser beam to deflect lightning strikes

Financial Times
3 mins to read
The trial followed 20 years of research and lab tests to develop a laser capable of guiding lightning discharges through the air. without needing vast energy inputs or posing safety risks. Photo / 123RF

The trial followed 20 years of research and lab tests to develop a laser capable of guiding lightning discharges through the air. without needing vast energy inputs or posing safety risks. Photo / 123RF

A laser beam pointing into the sky can divert lightning strikes, a Swiss-based project has shown, in what the scientists involved say is the most significant advance in lightning protection technology since Benjamin Franklin invented

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business