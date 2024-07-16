Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Science sector review offers the opportunity for a better future for NZ - Catherine Beard

By Catherine Beard, Business NZ
5 mins to read
The current review of the science sector could be a once-in-a-generation chance to transform NZ's research and development, says BusinessNZ. Photo / Getty Images

The current review of the science sector could be a once-in-a-generation chance to transform NZ's research and development, says BusinessNZ. Photo / Getty Images

THREE KEY FACTS:

Catherine Beard is the advocacy director at BusinessNZ.

OPINION

New Zealand is at a crossroads. We are technically in a recession and inflation has proven hard to beat.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

We’re losing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business