Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Scarbro liquidator on five building jobs: ‘We’re working constructively with customers’

Anne Gibson
By
5 mins to read
A Scarbro Construction tower crane at a housing project in Northcote. Photo / supplied

A Scarbro Construction tower crane at a housing project in Northcote. Photo / supplied

Five big Auckland building sites being worked on by the largest construction firm to fail this year are being transferred back to clients in what a liquidator says is a constructive process.

Andrew Grenfell of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business