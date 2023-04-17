Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Scarbro first liquidators’ report: $14m debts estimated, creditors named in list

Anne Gibson
By
5 mins to read
The Hadlow a 124-residence apartment block in Grey Lynn is the latest project to be affected by the construction company Scarbro's insolvency. Video / Alex Burton

The first liquidators’ report is out on three failed Scarbro construction businesses in the biggest insolvency of a builder in New Zealand this year.

That estimates the businesses owe around $14 million but have assets

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business