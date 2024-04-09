Scammers are a major problem for New Zealanders. With ever-elaborate methods of targeting your savings, what can you do to keep yourself safe? Video / Ella Wilks. Words / NZ Banking Association

People are getting more worried about hackers than climate change, and New Zealanders tend to trust banks more than their own relatives for scam advice.

That’s according to cybersecurity agency Cert NZ.

The agency’s new Cyber Security Behaviour Tracker report found 36 per cent of people trusted banks and other financial institutions for cybersecurity advice.

But only 18 per cent said they trusted family members for such advice.

The agency said there was more awareness of scams and online threats now than a year ago.

Cert NZ said it interviewed more than 1000 adults nationwide, and 93 per cent of respondents said cybersecurity was important for New Zealand.

Self-interest rather than altruism drove these concerns, the agency said. A majority (62 per cent) of people said it was important to protect themselves online, but only 35 per cent said it was important to protect other people online.

“Two-thirds of New Zealanders think the actions they take can prevent cyber attacks and crimes, and there is concern the public don’t know what to do to prevent cyber crime.”

About 18 per cent were apathetic, and did not believe cyber threats would impact them.

“Cyber vulnerability is a global issue, and societal concerns are on the rise. In fact, concern about hackers is growing at a faster rate than climate change globally,” the report added.

It also touched on perceptions towards artificial intelligence.

“Emerging technologies such as AI are fuelling public fears.”

It seemed the advice dispensed frequently in relation to phishing scams was getting through - 87 per cent of people said it was important not to click on links in emails or text messages from untrusted or unfamiliar sources.

There are a wide variety of scams and cyber attacks, but New Zealanders are more safety-conscious than previously, a cybersecurity agency says. Photo / Jason Dorday, NZME

Cert NZ said the number of scam calls and online shopping scams rose significantly last year.

“New Zealanders are becoming increasingly aware of cyber security threats, especially scam calls.”

Of the respondents, 84 per cent were aware of scam calls but only 40 per cent were aware of job offer scams.

Older people were experiencing scam calls and online shopping scams a lot more than under-65s.

Scam calls, phishing, lottery and prize scams, and email extortion or blackmail scams were the most commonly reported cyber threats in the past six months.

Only 12 per cent of respondents said a scam or cyber attack had damaged their device. Far more said scams caused emotional harm and wasted time.

“Attacks such as scam calls and online shopping scams are not only rising in prevalence but also severity,” Cert NZ added.

Despite some concerning trends and events, Cert NZ said the country’s attitude towards online safety was generally improving.

“Aotearoa is maturing maturing in cyber security awareness, motivation and capability.”