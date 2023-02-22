Scales Corp's Mr Apple is New Zealand's biggest apple exporter. Photo / Supplied

Agribusiness company Scales Corp said its underlying annual net profit slipped by 7 per cent to $27.6m in 2022, near the top end of previously-advised guidance, and said it was still evaluating the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle.

The company said there was further outperformance by its Global Proteins business, with a record result, complemented by strategic investments made in Australia.

Lockdowns in China resulted in material reductions in market prices during critical sales windows, especially during the latter parts of the season, adversely impacting the group’s Horticulture results.

Logistics continued its growth trajectory, and provided vital support to both internal and external customers.

Directors said Scales’ dividend policy would revert to 50 per cent to 75 per cent of underlying net profit in 2023, down from a previous policy of 100 per cent.

The company, which through its unit Mr Apple is New Zealand’s biggest apple exporter, said it was still evaluating the financial impact of Cyclone Gabrielle.