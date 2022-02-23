Scales lifts 2021 profit, sees higher costs ahead

Apple exporter Scales has lifted its net profit for the December 2021 year. Photo / Supplied

Diversified food and logistics group Scales lifted its net profit by 39 per cent to $36.9 million in 2021 but said higher costs would bite in the current year.

The company's underlying net profit was $39.8m, up 20 per cent, while its underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came to $73.8m, up 15 per cent.

The food ingredients division exceeded its earnings targets and reflected strong demand for petfood.

Scales said horticulture performed strongly, while the logistics division returned to previous levels of profitability.

However, it said global supply network pressures are expected to remain in place at least throughout 2022, with a significant increase in shipping and other logistics costs anticipated.

There was also an ongoing shortage of labour within the agribusiness sector.

Scales reconfirmed its forecast for 2022 of EBITDA in a range of $62.0m to $67.0m.

Chair Tim Goodacre said Scales' diversified agribusiness strategy had underpinned record revenue and record underlying net profit, notwithstanding the effect of Covid-19 on global and domestic markets.

"In particular, the food ingredients division has recorded another outstanding result, partly aided by the growing demand for petfood together with its geographical and protein diversity," he said.

Scales' Mr Apple also benefited from diversification in terms of both markets and varieties.

While volumes were affected by weather and orchard redevelopment, it was aided by strong in-market pricing.

Scales had a net cash position of $82.1m at balance date.

"This gives us security to invest in both organic and acquisitive growth opportunities," managing director Andy Borland said.

Horticulture's underlying EBITDA was $39.1m down slightly from $40.8m in the previous year.

Food ingredients generated Underlying EBITDA of $35.1m, up of 52 per cent, and well in excess of its long-run EBITDA target of $25m.

Volumes of petfood ingredients sold increased by 29 per cent compared to 2020, reflecting a sustained growth in the global and domestic petfood market.

"The division continues to take advantage of its diversified geographical and protein supplies, which reduced the impact of Covid-19 on global supply chains," Scales said.

Logistics' delivered underlying EBITDA of $4.9m, up increase of 17 per cent, despite being impacted by global logistics pressures and increased costs.