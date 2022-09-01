Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
Business

Saving money: Tips for a richer and more sustainable future

12 minutes to read
By Mark Broatch

Keen to save money while still trying to be ethically and environmentally aware? Of course you are. But is it even possible? In these days of rampant inflation, thinking about what's good for the planet,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.