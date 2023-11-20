Voyager 2023 media awards
Saudi Arabia-backed mixed martial arts league challenges UFC with Bellator deal

Financial Times
3 mins to read
Opponents Israel Adesanya of Nigeria and Sean Strickland face off during the UFC 293 ceremonial weigh-in at a Sydney arena in September. Photo / Chris Unger, Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The Professional Fighters League has acquired Paramount’s Bellator MMA as the Saudi-backed company challenges Endeavor’s Ultimate Fighting Championship in the mixed martial arts world.

The US-based PFL did not disclose the price of the acquisition

