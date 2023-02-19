Voyager 2022 media awards
Sasha Borissenko: Climate change home truths

Sasha Borissenko
6 mins to read
Esk Valley trio rescue survivors from flood waters in jet boat. Video / Supplied

With swathes of the country devastated by Cyclone Gabrielle and its aftermath, Climate Change Minister James Shaw delivered some home truths last week.

“I don’t think I’ve ever felt as sad or as angry about

