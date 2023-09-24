Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Sasha Borissenko: The loyalty cards tracking your almost every move

Sasha Borissenko
By
5 mins to read
Onecard had been one of New Zealand's largest loyalty schemes for more than 20 years.

Onecard had been one of New Zealand's largest loyalty schemes for more than 20 years.

OPINION

Come February next year, Countdown’s Onecard will be no more, and a new Everyday Rewards loyalty programme will take the stage for the Woolworths supermarket giant.

I paused for a moment of silence to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business