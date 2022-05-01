Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Sasha Borissenko: Grounded Kiwis' legal victory - and what's next

4 minutes to read
Photo / File

Photo / File

Sasha Borissenko
By
Sasha Borissenko

Freelance journalist who has reported extensively on the law industry

MIQ might be a thing of the past but that doesn't undermine the fact that Grounded Kiwis - an incorporated society advocating for Kiwis abroad - won its Judicial Review case against the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.