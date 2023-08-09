Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Sales jump but lower half-year net profit expected for Briscoe

NZME.
3 mins to read
Briscoe Group managing director Rod Duke. Photo / Dean Purcell

Briscoe Group managing director Rod Duke. Photo / Dean Purcell

Briscoe Group’s sales edged higher in its first half – surprising the group’s own managing director – but net profit is still expected to be several million lower than last year.

The homeware and sporting

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business