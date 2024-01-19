“Final pay, don’t delay!” shouted Filipino workers today, after they were sacked by construction recruitment specialist ELE just before Christmas.

Ex-ELE workers today protested outside Deloitte’s Auckland office at 80 Queen St, demanding they be paid and raising concerns about the status of their visas.

Around 1000 people lost their jobs on December 20 but the Deloitte receivers said they needed to ascertain how much money was owed.

More than 30 people gathered with flags and banners demanding financial aid, in the group organised by union officials.

Mikee Santos, Union Network of Migrants’ co-ordinator at the rally, said the workers were desperate for help, suffering without any pay since December 20.

A Deloitte spokeswoman said receivers Rob Campbell and David Webb were trying to link sacked workers with potential employers and support agencies including Immigration NZ and the Ministry of Social Development.

The receivers were well aware that many ex-ELE workers were experiencing financial and mental hardship, especially those with visas linked to their employment, she said.

The workers, who are migrants from the Philippines, are desperate for money from receivers at Deloittes. Photo / Carson Bluck

How much pay owed was unknown.

“The other main priority of the receivers has been to provide clarity to employees and they have been seeking to establish, from the group’s records, the amounts owing to employees for their entitlements,” the Deloitte spokeswoman said today.

The first report on the failed business owned by Brent and Vicky-lee Mulholland is due by February 20.

First Union and Migrante Aotearoa organised today’s protest and another rally was also planned outside the Philippine Embassy in Wellington.

Dennis Maga, First Union general secretary, said workers were in financial hardship, many relying on community support and awaiting Philippine Embassy financial assistance.

Some workers were sleeping in their cars due to financial difficulties, he said.

Red Aguhar says he is 'like a shrimp' curled up on the back seat of his car to sleep. Photo / Michael Craig

“We hope that workers’ final pay will not be delayed further and the Philippine Government will be able to deliver its financial aid to its nationals this week,” Maga said.

“We are also calling the attention of Immigration New Zealand to fast-track the workers’ visa processing and avoid sending threatening emails about possible deportations.”

Filipino carpenter Red Aguhar was at today’s rally. He is sleeping in his Toyota Aqua on a west Auckland street because he has no money to pay rent.

“I lost my job and I’m sleeping in my car like a shrimp,” said the 47-year-old who was working for ELE until December 20 when its owner called in Deloitte receivers.

He was earning about $800 per week on a Jennian Homes housing site in Greymouth until the pre-Christmas layoffs so he drove to Auckland to get support.

He can’t afford to pay rent and has no money for petrol or food.

Anne Gibson has been the Herald’s property editor for 23 years, has won many awards, written books and covered property extensively here and overseas.