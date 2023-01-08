Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Ryman wins consent for A$317m Australian project after seven-year fight

Anne Gibson
By
5 mins to read
An impression of company plans for the mansion, now approved. Photo / Ryman Healthcare

An impression of company plans for the mansion, now approved. Photo / Ryman Healthcare

After seven years of trying, New Zealand’s largest listed retirement company has finally won consent for an A$317 million Australian village scheme.

On December 28 last year, the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal consented to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business