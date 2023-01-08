An impression of company plans for the mansion, now approved. Photo / Ryman Healthcare

After seven years of trying, New Zealand’s largest listed retirement company has finally won consent for an A$317 million Australian village scheme.

On December 28 last year, the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal consented to Christchurch-headquartered Ryman Healthcare’s proposal for the development of a site at Mount Eliza on Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula about 45 minutes from Melbourne.

In 2016, Ryman bought the historic 8.9ha Moondah Estate but its plans were rejected during the reign of chief executives Simon Challies and Gordon MacLeod.

Only now under Richard Umbers has the company won consent.

In July 2021, the Herald reported how the Mornington Peninsula Shire had backed the tribunal’s first decision to refuse Ryman’s proposal.

But that all changed on December 28 when the tribunal approved a modified, scaled-back scheme.

On January 2 this year, Ryman released a statement headed “Historic Moondah Mansion to be fully restored as part of $317m development”.

That said: “Ryman Healthcare’s plan to build a retirement village and aged care facility on a prime waterfront site in Mt Eliza has been approved by the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal.”

The land at 60-70 Kunyung Rd was previously owned by the late airline pioneer Sir Reginald Ansett. The 42-room heritage-listed Moondah Mansion, built by James Grice in 1888, is to be restored although part of it will be demolished and additions made to it.

The development, on the site of the old Melbourne Business School, is for 104 apartments, 27 assisted living suites and a 60-bed geriatric hospital for low, high and specialist dementia care.

A bowling green, café, bar, cinema, indoor swimming pool, hair and beauty salon, gymnasium and a place of worship are also planned.

The local council refused Ryman Healthcare (Australia) consent so the company scaled back its proposal, reduced building sizes and redesigning them.

But the tribunal’s latest decision last month noted a retirement village and residential aged care facility were permitted if used in association with a place of worship.

Ryman’s proposal complied with that requirement. It was not unlawful, the tribunal said.

Changes to plans by reducing building heights, dominance, setbacks and siting were significant and addressed concerns about the previous scheme, the tribunal said. The bowling green was originally planned to be built in front of the mansion but that amenity had now been moved in new plans.

Tree removal was another contentious issue but the tribunal said there was scope for replacing some semi-mature trees.

Like some of the building development proposals, Ryman had also changed its tree removal plans, making its new scheme more acceptable because it was keeping key heritage feature trees like a Monterey Cypress driveway plantation and a Norfolk Island Pine, the tribunal noted.

Latest plans for the historic estate at Mount Eliza, Victoria. Photo / Ryman Healthcare

Access, safety in the area with the neighbouring school, beach access, noise, light pollution, flora, fauna, traffic, parking and construction management were other aspects the tribunal considered.

Ryman plans 229 car parks in basements and bays at its new village.

“Our ultimate finding is that the proposal, with some modifications and subject to permit conditions, is an acceptable planning outcome having regard to the provisions of the planning scheme. We will grant a permit,” the tribunal said on December 28.

Hearings were held in October and included evidence from opponents Green Wedges Guardians Alliance Inc and Save Sir Gegs Wedge Inc.

Opponents said after the decision was issued they did not agree with it.

“Local people are writing to Sonya Kilkenny, the new Planning Minister. Council also writing to her. Our local MP, Chris Crewther has also written. We all also wrote to the last two planning ministers,” one opponent said this month.

Another said: “We say this is an appalling decision. However, an appeal to the Supreme Court is being considered.”

But Ryman was understandably upbeat.

Cameron Holland, Ryman Healthcare Australia’s chief executive, said: “We’re excited to get on with the job of restoring Moondah Mansion and creating a community that’ll care for older Mt Eliza locals for decades to come. Because the village will offer locals high quality independent living and aged care options all in one place, residents will be able to stay in the community they know and love even if their health needs change over time.

“That continuum of care model pioneered by Ryman allows people to live healthy, independent lives for as long as possible, while at the same time freeing up housing stock in the area and taking pressure off already strained local health services.”





Ryman had already invested more than A$800,000 in restoring the property’s historic gatehouse and was committed to honouring the site’s heritage through careful design, he said.

The company’s statement also quoted Colin Cook, the great-grandson of James Grice: “Moondah is an historic treasure that is already starting to show signs that it’s in need of love and attention it very much deserves.

“To see it fully restored and placed as the centrepiece of a new community for older people will be fantastic, and my great-grandfather would be quietly pleased to know it will be preserved and protected for decades to come.”

Opponents have 28 days to appeal the December 28 decision to the Supreme Court on points of law.

Shares in the NZX-listed company are trading today at around $5.64, half what they were a year ago, giving a market capitalisation of $2.8 billion for the business which has plans for 16 new villages.