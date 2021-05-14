Website of the Year

Ryman wins consent for $150m Kohimarama village under new Covid fast-track legislation

Nik Nigro (right) with a group of concerned neighbours last October. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Anne Gibson
By:

Property editor, NZ Herald

New Zealand's biggest listed retirement village owner has obtained Covid-19 fast-track consent for a controversial new $150 million village on iwi-owned land, disappointing some local opponents.

"It's appalling," Kohimarama resident Jeff Robertson said of the

