Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Ryman Healthcare shareholder returns ‘unsatisfactory’, AGM hears

Anne Gibson
By
7 mins to read
Ryman Healthcare's AGM was held today. Photo / Bevan Conley

Ryman Healthcare's AGM was held today. Photo / Bevan Conley

Shareholders in New Zealand’s largest listed retirement business heard how their company’s returns had been unsatisfactory lately but also how the business was working hard to recover people’s faith.

Claire Higgins, Ryman Healthcare interim chairperson,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business