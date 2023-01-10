Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Ryman Healthcare halves Australian plans, detailed work begins for new $344m village

Anne Gibson
By
4 mins to read
The latest plans for the historic estate at Mount Eliza, Victoria. Photo / Ryman Healthcare

The latest plans for the historic estate at Mount Eliza, Victoria. Photo / Ryman Healthcare

Ryman Healthcare is now doing more detailed planning work for the construction of a new A$317 million ($344m) Australian retirement village, after winning consent for a scheme less than half what it originally

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business