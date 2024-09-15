Advertisement
Ryman Healthcare appoints Naomi James as CEO

Naomi James will start as CEO at Ryman Healthcare in November.

After a five-month headhunt, the Ryman Healthcare board has found a new chief executive.

New Zealand’s largest retirement and aged care provider said former Channel Infrastructure CEO Naomi James will commence the role on November 4.

James said she is excited to lead “such an iconic and purpose-driven company as Ryman”.

“I fully believe in the opportunity we have to continue to provide great care for our residents, while also being an employer of choice for our team members and delivering strong financial returns for our shareholders.”

James left her role as CEO of Marsden Point oil refinery operator Channel Infrastructure, formerly called Refining NZ, in 2023. Before that, she held senior operational and strategy roles at Australian Securities Exchange-listed (ASX) companies Santos and Arrium.

In healthcare, James was a non-executive board member of Australian hospital operator Central Adelaide Health.

Dean Hamilton, who has been executive chair since former CEO Richard Umbers resigned in April, will return to his non-executive chair role.

Hamilton said James brings “extensive transtasman commercial experience to the company through previous senior leadership roles”.

“The board believes that Naomi’s experiences across NZ and Australia will support her in making a significant contribution to the value Ryman delivers for our residents, team members and shareholders.”

The appointment comes at a time of transformation for Ryman, which has had fire under its feet from shareholders over disappointing returns.

This month, Ryman announced a raft of new measures under what the company has dubbed its “Fit for the Future” programme.

The overhaul includes amendments to pricing, a new management structure, a pause and reset on development and more accounting transparency.

The company also signalled it would amend its debt covenants, which it followed through on September 10.

“The board has begun the process of financial improvement, and I look forward to building on that with the team and helping reaffirm Ryman as a world-class retirement and aged care company,” James said

- BusinessDesk

