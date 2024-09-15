Naomi James will start as CEO at Ryman Healthcare in November.

After a five-month headhunt, the Ryman Healthcare board has found a new chief executive.

New Zealand’s largest retirement and aged care provider said former Channel Infrastructure CEO Naomi James will commence the role on November 4.

James said she is excited to lead “such an iconic and purpose-driven company as Ryman”.

“I fully believe in the opportunity we have to continue to provide great care for our residents, while also being an employer of choice for our team members and delivering strong financial returns for our shareholders.”

James left her role as CEO of Marsden Point oil refinery operator Channel Infrastructure, formerly called Refining NZ, in 2023. Before that, she held senior operational and strategy roles at Australian Securities Exchange-listed (ASX) companies Santos and Arrium.