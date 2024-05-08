Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Ryman Healthcare and Comvita slide to decade-plus lows - Market close

By Graham Skellern
4 mins to read
Ryman Healthcare was down a further 5c to a near 12-year low of $3.85. Photo / NZME

Ryman Healthcare was down a further 5c to a near 12-year low of $3.85. Photo / NZME

The New Zealand sharemarket drifted slightly lower on a quiet day, with leader Fisher & Paykel Healthcare again doing the hard graft.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index reached a morning low of 11,734.7 but raised itself

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Premium
Kiwi start-up raises $1.7b

Kiwi start-up raises $1.7b

Kiwi Alex Kendall’s automated driving start-up Wayve raises $1.7b as Microsoft, Nvidia back his vision. Video / Bill Gates