Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Russian-owned New Zealand-registered company Credomax - an unusual liquidation

Anne Gibson
By
4 mins to read
Russian President Vladimir Putin visits an exhibition dedicated to the key events of the outgoing Year of Teachers and Mentors at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. Photo / AP (Dec, 27, 2023)

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits an exhibition dedicated to the key events of the outgoing Year of Teachers and Mentors at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. Photo / AP (Dec, 27, 2023)

A New Zealand-registered company, originally funded by Russian interests, has gone into liquidation owing $7.9 million, with the Auckland-based liquidator seeking advice from the Russian Embassy in Wellington and engaging a lawyer in Russia to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business