Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Russia Ukraine war: Superyacht sanctions - The oligarchs' vessels that have visited NZ

5 minutes to read
The megayacht "A" that slipped into Auckland today is believed to be the biggest to ever berth in New Zealand, with interior space almost 15 times the size of an average house. The distinctive vessel is owned by Russian Andrey Melnichenko, who has a fortune estimated to be $17.2 billion, and is in Auckland for maintenance ahead of cruising in summer. Video courtesy Greg Bowker.

The megayacht "A" that slipped into Auckland today is believed to be the biggest to ever berth in New Zealand, with interior space almost 15 times the size of an average house. The distinctive vessel is owned by Russian Andrey Melnichenko, who has a fortune estimated to be $17.2 billion, and is in Auckland for maintenance ahead of cruising in summer. Video courtesy Greg Bowker.

Grant Bradley
By
Grant Bradley

Deputy Editor - Business

Superyachts belonging to Kremlin-friendly oligarchs face a ban from New Zealand under new sanctions laws this week.

While the big Russian-owned boats have been kept away by the pandemic, the type of vessel

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.