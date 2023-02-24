Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Russia-Ukraine war: NZ economy more stable one year after invasion jolt but risks remain

John Weekes
By
5 mins to read
Drone footage of Bakhmut showed how the longest battle of the year-long Russian invasion had turned the city in eastern Ukraine into a ghost town. Video / AP

Drone footage of Bakhmut showed how the longest battle of the year-long Russian invasion had turned the city in eastern Ukraine into a ghost town. Video / AP

The economic jolt to Kiwis when Russia invaded Ukraine one year ago has been tempered but the war’s expansion would bring more pain for local business and consumers.

The war has New Zealand now navigating

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business