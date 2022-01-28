Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Russia-Ukraine unrest could push up Kiwi fuel, food prices

6 minutes to read
Civilian participants in a Kyiv Territorial Defence unit train on a Saturday. Photo / Getty Images

Civilian participants in a Kyiv Territorial Defence unit train on a Saturday. Photo / Getty Images

Damien Venuto
By
Damien Venuto

Online Business Editor/Media Columnist NZ Herald

While Ukraine and Russia are on the other side of the world, New Zealand's economy is unlikely to escape the impact if hostility between the two nations boils over into outright conflict. Petrol prices, the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.