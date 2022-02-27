Russian forces failed to break through into Ukraine's capital on Sunday, but residents are bracing for another night of attacks. Video / BBC

Billionaire Elon Musk says his Starlink satellite internet service is active in Ukraine in response to a request on social media from the Ukraine government.

Internet services across the country have seen "significant disruptions" due to Russian military operations and the ensuing fighting.

Ukraine's vice PM, Fedorov Mykhailo - who is also the minister of digital transformation - tweeted to the SpaceX founder: "While you try to colonise Mars - Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space - Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people! We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations and to address sane Russians to stand."

Later that day, Musk replied: "Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route."

SpaceX's Starlink satellite technology can provide internet for people who live in rural or hard-to-serve places where fibre-optic cables and cell towers do not reach.

Tonga recently had SpaceX engineers install 50 VSAT terminals after the devastating Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai underwater volcano eruption.

Cities across Ukraine have left parts of the country with internet outages.

A string of SpaceX StarLink satellites pass over an old stone house near Florence, Kansas. Photo / AP

The move could thwart any attempts by Russia to cut off Ukrainians' access to the internet.

In January Musk, who is also the CEO of Tesla, said SpaceX had 1469 Starlink satellites active and 272 moving to operational orbits soon.