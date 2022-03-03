A man talks on the phone as he walks past a residential building damaged by a missile in Kyiv. Photo / Getty Images

2degrees is offering free calls to Ukraine, plus a number of countries taking refugees, as the Russian invasion intensifies.

"We know there are Kiwis anxious about the safety of loved ones in Ukraine. To keep you connected, we're crediting back the cost of calls and texts from 15th Feb to 10th Mar. Our hearts are with all those affected," the telco announced on social media.

"Credits back include the cost of standard calls and texts to Ukraine, Poland, Moldova, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary. A fair use policy applies."

Other telcos are taking different tacks.

A Vodafone NZ spokeswoman said: "In Europe, the Vodafone Foundation is helping Ukraine by standing up an Instant Network, setting up portable base stations to support refugees in Hungary and donating humanitarian aid." (Although now owned by Infratil and Brookfield, Vodafone NZ still has licencing and roaming agreements with the global Vodafone Group.)



The telco is encouraging customers "to use voice messaging apps and data where possible to contact loved ones, or to call us if they are unable to contact Ukraine for financial reasons".

And a spokeswoman for Spark said: "Our hearts go out to all those impacted by the current conflict in Ukraine. To ensure we can continue to provide financial support in times of crises, we prioritise issues that have the greatest impact on Aotearoa, our region, and our customers.

"This is why we lifted data caps across New Zealand during lockdowns, and provided free calling and equipment support to Tonga, recognising the significant amount of customers we have with loved ones in that region.

"While we won't be providing free calling to Ukraine at this time, we ask our customers who are concerned about the cost impact of trying to call home to get in touch with us to discuss this, and our team will work with you to see how we can provide support."

Starlink activated

Earlier today, the first major regional telecommunications blackout in Ukraine since Russia's invasion began a week ago was reported, with phone and internet offline in the country's northeast.

However, internet services across the country have seen "significant disruptions" due to Russian military operations and the ensuing fighting.

Billionaire Elon Musk said on Monday his Starlink satellite internet service is active in Ukraine in response to a request on social media from the Ukraine government.