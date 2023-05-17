Voyager 2022 media awards
Russia admits ‘problems’ as energy revenues fall

Financial Times
Ukrainian officials say they successfully thwarted a Russian air attack on their capital, Kyiv. Video / AP

Russia has admitted “problems” with oil and gas revenues that have fallen to their lowest levels in years, underscoring the impact of western restrictions on Moscow’s primary engine for funding its war in Ukraine.

