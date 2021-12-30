Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Rupert Carlyon: Seven lessons from the markets in 2021

6 minutes to read
Retail investors can move in large packs and sway markets. Photo / 123RF

Retail investors can move in large packs and sway markets. Photo / 123RF

NZ Herald
By Rupert Carlyon

OPINION:

2021 has been another amazing year in the markets, global share markets are up and amazingly, volatility remains at relatively low levels. This is a very different outcome to what we expected at the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.