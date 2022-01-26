Running hot: All eyes on inflation data today

The cost of groceries has risen over the last year. Photo / Mark Mitchell

All eyes will be watching the latest release of inflation data today with the market expecting it to hit 5.8 per cent in the 2021 year - the highest level in 30 years.

Figures for the Consumers Price Index are due to be released by Statistics New Zealand at 10.45am.

Economists expect the December quarter figures to hit 1.3 per cent bringing the 2021 year to 5.8 per cent.

That would be up from the 4.9 per cent it hit in the year to September 30.

Excluding quarters impacted by increases to GST rates, the September quarter movement was the highest since the June 1987 quarter, which saw a 3.3 per cent rise.

The inflation data is important because it affects how quickly the Reserve Bank of New Zealand could increase the official cash rate.

The RBNZ has a mandate to keep inflation between a band of 1 per cent to 3 per cent.

ANZ economists have said aggressive action by the Reserve Bank will be needed for inflation to be tamed.

The bank said it was "very likely" the CPI would be stronger than the Reserve Bank's forecast of 5.7 per cent.

The RBNZ has already increased the OCR twice at the end of last year in October and November pushing it from 0.25 per cent to 0.75 per cent.

That has already had a flow on affect to borrowing rates which have risen sharply since June in anticipation of increases to the cash rate.

The ANZ last week said it expected the OCR to be lifted in steady 25 basis point steps to a peak of 3 per cent by April 2023, having previously a forecast peak of 2 per cent.

That saw wholesale interest rates spike. By Friday the two-year swap rate was at 2.34 per cent - up 15 basis points over the week.

