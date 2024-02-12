Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Ross Taylor will ‘consider his position’ at Fletcher Building

NZME.
Quick Read
Fletcher Building chief executive Ross Taylor.

Fletcher Building chief executive Ross Taylor.

Fletcher Building chief executive Ross Taylor could be set to fall on his sword and announce his resignation in tandem with the group’s half-year results announcement tomorrow, BusinessDesk reports.

In its request to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) for a trading halt on Monday, the dual-listed company notes it may have further “potential provisions and impairments” to include in its earnings forecast for the full year.

The ASX statement, issued alongside a request to the NZ stock exchange (NZX), notes that it is possible – given the matters to be considered at the board meeting – that the CEO will “consider his position” with Fletcher with this to be announced when his decision is made.

Several analysts told BusinessDesk they feared that downgrade may be a sign of more to come at the country’s biggest building materials group and residential builder.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Read the full BusinessDesk story here.

Latest from Business