Ron Brierley's lawyers argue for disgraced businessman's release from prison

Ron Brierley said nothing outside court before he was sentenced to 14 months in jail for possession of child pornography. Video / ABC Australia

Ron Brierley said nothing outside court before he was sentenced to 14 months in jail for possession of child pornography. Video / ABC Australia

Lawyers for disgraced New Zealand businessman Ron Brierley argue his age and frail health should see the former rich-lister released from prison.

Today, the 84-year-old's legal team told the NSW Court of Criminal Appeal at the state's Supreme Court in Sydney their client should be permitted to serve the remainder of his sentence at home.

Brierley, who walks with the aid of a cane, was sentenced to 14 months' imprisonment in October after admitting he possessed tens of thousands of child sex abuse images.

The once towering figure in Australasian business pleaded guilty to three charges last April. Fourteen more were withdrawn.

Brierley, who voluntarily surrendered his knighthood for services to business after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the process to strip him of the honour had begun, sought to serve his sentence in the community on a release order.

Prosecutors, however, argued prison was necessary.

The court today reserved its decision but indicated it would deliver its judgment at 4pm (NZT) with reasons to follow at a later date.

If he remains in custody, Brierley will be eligible for parole in May.

Brierley's downfall began following an anonymous phone call, which sparked a five-month police investigation. He was arrested by Australian Border Force officers as he was about to board a flight to Fiji in December 2019.

Police said they found more than 200,000 images and 500 videos on Brierley's laptop and electronic storage devices depicting child abuse material. In total, he was charged over 46,795 images found.

The charges Brierley pleaded guilty to were for material on his devices, seized when Brierley was stopped at Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport, and also during a search of his Pt Piper waterfront mansion in Sydney's east.

The Wellington-born Brierley told police he thought the images were "perfectly okay" and had been "approved by various bodies".

Known to some as "Lionheart", Brierley's corporate raiding feats began in New Zealand in the 1960s as he identified asset-rich companies which offered low returns to shareholders and turned stagnant wealth into returns.

His money and power grew through the 1980s — his net worth peaking at more than $200 million — with one in every 20 Kiwis once owning shares in his company RA Brierley Investments Ltd (BIL).

In 1988, while chairman of the Bank of New Zealand, his contribution to business and philanthropy led to a knighthood.

He retired as a director from BIL in 2001 and later from the chairman's role at Guinness Peat Group in 2010, before also leaving as a director in 2015. In June 2019, Brierley retired as chairman of the Sydney investment firm Mercantile Investments.

Much of Brierley's later life was spent on his hobbies of cricket and stamps, rumoured to have been one of the largest collections in the world.

Brierley's links to cricket included a life membership with Cricket Wellington and a pavilion at the Basin Reserve named after him. He was also a former trustee of the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Signs bearing his name have now been scrubbed clean.

Wellington College also severed ties with its tainted old boy, who had donated significant amounts of money to the school, where a theatre and sports field had been named after Brierley.