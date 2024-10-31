Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Roller-coaster market falls again - Market close

Graham Skellern
By
Business Writer·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
The latest ANZ Business Confidence survey was positive and there seems to be new optimism about the future.

The latest ANZ Business Confidence survey was positive and there seems to be new optimism about the future.

An uncertain New Zealand sharemarket was down for the second day running but business confidence continues to improve, reaching a 10-year high.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index had another roller-coaster ride and closed at 12,648.07, down 46.77 points or 0.37% after reaching an intraday high of 12,715.93 and low of 12,640.08.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business