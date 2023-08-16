Voyager 2023 media awards

Roger Partridge: GST policy breathtakingly cynical

By Roger Partridge
A re-elected Labour government has pledged to remove the GST from fresh and frozen fruit and vegetables.

OPINION

Election years rarely see the best economic policy ideas. It is easy enough to understand why. Principles can go out the window when the stakes are either gaining power or losing it.

