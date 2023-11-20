Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Rodney Wayne says hair salons pay well, any sexism suggestions are wrong

John Weekes
By
3 mins to read
Rodney Wayne says red tape and skills shortages have been nightmares for barbers and hair salons. Photo / Alex Burton

Rodney Wayne says red tape and skills shortages have been nightmares for barbers and hair salons. Photo / Alex Burton

Businessman Rodney Wayne has again sparked debate about migration and skills shortages and says suggestions the hair salon industry pays poorly or has a bad attitude towards young women taking maternity leave are way off.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business