Rocket Lab will move a step closer to mid-air helicopter snatch with this evening's launch

Rocket Lab's latest launch - "Love at First Insight", scheduled for 6.30pm today - will see it move a step closer to its goal of a helicopter retrieving an Electron rocket first-stage in mid-air.
A livestream will start above around 15 minutes before the launch.
All going well, tonight will be the third time an Electron booster-stage has splashed down in the ocean.
For the first time, a helicopter will track and observe Electron's descent. The shadowing exercise is in preparation for future missions which aim to use helicopters to intercept and capture returning rocket boosters mid-air as they return to Earth under parachute.
A Rocket Lab drill in April last year saw a helicopter successfully capture a mock Electron first-stage as it fell. The Kiwi-American company has yet to set a date for testing the real thing.
Today's launch will use a new parachute system designed for a slower descent. That will make the eventual bid at a mid-air helicopter retrieval easier.
And a mid-air retrieval will minimise wear-and-tear, maximising the chances that an Electron first-stage will be launched again and Rocket Lab join SpaceX as one of only two space transportation companies with a reusable rocket.
"Love at First Insight" will carry two satellites into low Earth orbit for BlackSky - the first of a series of five missions for the NYSE-listed surveillance company (or at least a re-do of the first mission after Rocket Lab lost two BlackSky satellites with its May Electron failure).
Each launch has more frisson now that Rocket Lab is listed on the Nasdaq.
Its shares were down 1.68 per cent today to US$14.59 (for a US$6.55 billion market cap) as the stock was caught in US markets' slide on inflation fears.
But Rocket Lab is still up strongly from its US$10.00 listing price.
Despite pandemic disruption pushing Rocket Lab to a wider loss this year, investors have cheered developments including a fatter pipeline of contracts, an expansion of space systems manufacturing capacity, its US$45m acquisition of Colorado mission simulation and guidance system maker Advanced Solutions, and Rocket Lab securing US$24.35 million ($34m) in US military funding towards development of its much larger Neutron rocket.