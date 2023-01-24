'Virginia is for Launch Lovers' on the launchpad for Rocket Lab's first mission from US soil. Photo / @RocketLab

Rocket Lab is hoping to finally stage its first launch from American soil today, between 6pm and 8pm local time (12pm and 2pm NZT; this article will carry a livestream closer to launch).

The Kiwi-American firm originally hoped to stage its first mission from Launch Complex 2, inside Nasa’s Wallops Island facility in Virginia, in late 2019, but the pandemic - and, more recently, FAA documentation and weather problems - has caused a string of delays.

The most recent delay, on December 20 NZT, saw the Nasdaq-listed company downgrade its fourth-quarter guidance as a result.

Its revenue forecast for the three months to December 31 was been cut from $51 million to $54m to $46m to $47m (the firm is due to report on February 28).

Once it finally achieves liftoff, the “Virginia is for Launch Lovers” mission will be the first of three launches involving 15 satellites for HawkEye 360, a maker of radio-frequency “geo-analytics” tracking services for military, maritime and border security clients.

The name of the mission, is a play on a local tourism slogan, “Virginia is for Lovers” and perhaps a nod to the state’s US$45 million ($70m) in grants toward Rocket Lab’s assembly and launch centre for its much larger Neutron rocket, due in 2024 and will launch exclusively from the US.

Neutron 1st stage tank halves in progress.

Love it when a plan comes together. pic.twitter.com/KbtjBzSbPy — Peter Beck (@Peter_J_Beck) January 18, 2023

In the run-up to today’s launch, founder and CEO Peter Beck has been posting pictures of the first Neutron components being manufactured and the first stage of Neutron’s assembling centre in Virginia.

Neutron tank dome beside an Electron tank dome with a Buzz Lightyear for scale….. pic.twitter.com/KDOlRZB412 — Peter Beck (@Peter_J_Beck) December 22, 2022

Rocket Lab now has a majority of its 1500 staff in the US, but Beck says Launch Complex 1 at Mahia will maintain high-volume of Electron launches.

In an interview with Newstalk ZB’s Heather Du Plessis-Allan yesterday evening, he underlined his stance that global expansion was a sign of success, and that others should follow in his footsteps of expanding their business offshore.

His message to entrepreneurs: Get out of New Zealand - at least for a while.

It was important for entrepreneurs to escape NZ’s “tall poppy syndrome” and to test if their ideas were world-class by testing them on the global stage.





“What you need to understand before you pour your life into a business is that what you actually end up with in the end is something that people want. And also something that hasn’t been tried before and proven to be unsuccessful.”

Rocket Lab shares were up 3.3 per cent to US$4.98, well off its year-high of US$12.47, for a market cap of US$2.36b.

The stock, which listed at US$10.00 in November 2020, has staged a modest recovery recently but is still well off its all-time high of US$18.69.

