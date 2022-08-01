Rocket Lab stages second NRO launch, nabs US missile defence contract

The advanced 8-ton payload class Neutron launch vehicle is designed to transform space access by delivering reliable and cost-effective launch services for satellite mega-constellations, deep space missions and human spaceflight. Video / Rocket Lab

A launch window will open at 5pm for the second of Rocket Lab's launches for the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) - a US military intelligence agency.

Rocket Lab had been planning two launches within 10 days for the NRO, utilising its new Pad B at Mahia for back-to-back missions.

That would have broken its existing fast-turnaround record of two launches within three weeks (set with missions for Black Sky on November 18 and December 9 last year).

But it was not to be, as the NRO called a pause on the second launch, originally scheduled for July 22, to give it time for a software update. Beck told the Herald there were no issues at Rocket Lab's end.

"These twin missions are a demonstration of responsive space and will carry national security payloads designed, built and operated by the NRO, in partnership with the Australian Department of Defence," Rocket Lab says.

Separately, Rocket Lab says it has a contract to supply components for an upgrade to the US military's missile defence system.

Through its New Mexico-based SolAero subsidiary (bought for US$80 million last December) Rocket Lab will supply radiation-hardened solar cells that will power three Lockheed Martin "Next GEN OPIR GEO (NGG)" satellites being built for the US Air Force's new US Space Force wing (USFF).

"The NGG program will deliver resilient global missile warning capabilities to counter emerging missile and counter-space threats and is part of the latest evolution of the USSF's missile warning system."

Rocket Lab won't disclose the value of the contract.

The exact function of the NRO satellites being launched this evening is confidential. But like all Rocket Lab launches, its manifest would have required ministerial sign-off from Economic Development Minister Stuart Nash, who has responsibility for MBIE - home of the NZ Space Agency.

And it gels with a military space accord signed by the Five Eyes countries - the US, Australia, Canada, the UK and New Zealand - plus Germany and France in February.

The Combined Space Operations Vision 2031 reads, in part:

"Partners in national security space operations leading as responsible actors and seeking and prepared to protect and defend against hostile space activities in accordance with applicable international law.

"Space is integral to modern, multi-domain military operations and provides strategic

advantage. Space-based capabilities deliver a wide range of effects that underpin daily life, including communications, navigation, remote sensing, Earth observation, weather services and financial transactions. Maintaining and supporting the availability of these capabilities are in the interest of each nation.

"As space becomes more crowded, the security and stability of this critical domain are endangered. We share a desire to accelerate and improve our ability to conduct

combined military space operations. We seek to be prepared to protect our national interests and the peaceful use of space."

Intelligence-sharing is a key component of the accord.

Electron has been reliably serving the national security space community for several years now. In fact, today's #AntipodeanAdventure mission will be our fourth launch for the @NatReconOfc! 🚀🛰️ pic.twitter.com/BJtVXuXWCn — Rocket Lab (@RocketLab) August 1, 2022

The NRO says on its website that it uses "innovation and strategic partnerships to develop, acquire, launch and operate America's spy satellites".

It says it supplies intelligence to "the Department of Defence, two dozen federal agencies, the intelligence community, the military and commercial partners - ensuring the United States maintains and expands its advantage amid increasing challenges from our adversaries".

Rocket Lab has staged a number of missions for the US Air Force and the US Department of Defence, including the NRO's first launch outside the US in 2020, and recently received a US$24.35m ($38.77m) grant from the USAF's new Space Force wing towards the development of its much larger Neutron rocket, due for its first launch in 2024.

But founder and CEO Peter Beck earlier told the Herald his company has a line in the sand: it will only launch research payloads, not military-operational hardware. Beck also noted that a number of US military-designed technologies, from the internet to satellite navigation, had provided significant benefits to civilian economies.

The two Electron rockets used for the back-to-back NRO launches. Photo / Supplied

"The defence sector is very dual-use," Beck said.

"GPS is the best example. It's run, owned and operated and maintained by the US Air Force but we all use it to get to the supermarket."

Rocket Lab's bid for two launches within 10 days continues soon after its Capstone lunar launch for Nasa, and the successful deployment of Nasa's James Webb Space Telescope, which is powered by Rocket Lab solar panels by dint of Rocket Lab's purchase of New Mexico-based SolAero for US$80m this year.

Rocket Lab's Nasdaq-listed shares closed up 1.28 per cent to US$4.73 for a US$2.14 billion market cap.