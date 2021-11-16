Rocket Lab shares jump after firm reports another big loss, but a fatter pipeline

Rocket Lab founder and CEO Peter Beck. Photo / Dean Purcell

Rocket Lab's Nasdaq-listed shares jumped 8.3 per cent to US$15.48 (for a US$7.0 billion market cap) as the company announced another quarterly loss but also a fatter pipeline of contracts for future launches.

The Kiwi-American firm reported a net loss of US$88.0 million for its September quarter, versus its year-ago net quarterly loss of US$13.0m as operating costs and R&D expenses surged while its Covid-hit revenue fell to $5.0m for the quarter from the year-ago US$11.0m.

But it also said its backlog of contracts - which was worth US$60m in June 2020 - had continued to swell.

As of June 30, Rocket Lab had future launches and other work worth some $141m.

That number had increased to $237m by the time the September quarter closed.

As of today, the value of Rocket Lab's forward bookings stands at $237m.

Founder and CEO Peter Beck said on a post-earnings conference call: "We've seen bookings strengthen across every major product in the company, including new Electron launch contracts, government study contracts, interplanetary Photon satellites and debris removal programmes."

Investors also took heart at the firm forecasting a revenue bump to US$23m - US$25m for its December quarter, and space systems revenue for the September quarter rose 360 per cent over the year-ago period to represent 27 per cent of total revenue for the nine months to September 30.

Rocket Lab also guided to a narrower net loss of US$24m - US$26m for its fourth quarter (the firm has previously flagged it will spend several years in the red).

Increasing the percentage of its revenue that comes from space systems - satellites and spacecraft - is core to Rocket Lab's growth strategy and its aim to be a full-service space transportation company.

Rocket Lab's aim is for space systems to generate 40 per cent of its revenue by 2027 - a year in which it has forecast operating earnings of US$505m on US$1.57b turnover.

Yesterday, Rocket Lab said it has acquired Planetary Systems Corporation (PSC), a Maryland-based spacecraft separation systems, for US$42m

The deal was announced this morning NZT with the ink barely dry on Rocket Lab's purchase of Advanced Solutions, a Colorado-based maker of mission simulation systems, and navigation and control solutions, for US$40m - plus a potential US$5m on top if it reaches performance targets for this calendar year.

And last year, Rocket Lab bought Canadian satellite component maker Sinclair Interplanetary for an undisclosed sum to bolster its "Photon" platform for placing satellites into the right orbit around the Earth, or ferrying them between planets.

Earlier, Beck told the Herald that the space systems sector was ripe for consolidation, with dozens of players who were capable, but also small, slow and financially inefficient.

Being rolled into Rocket Lab gave them scale, and reduced lead times for the Kiwi-American company, which is aiming for a full-service space transportation offering.

More deals could be ahead.

Rocket Lab started its quarter with US$109m in cash and finished it with US$794m after it raised US$750m with its Nasdaq listing.

Ahead of today's jump, Rocket Lab shares were already well ahead of its US$10.00 listing price.

Beyond the fatter pipeline and recent acquisitions, investors have also reacted well to news Rocket Lab will open its own satellite component plant in Auckland before year's end, and the firm securing US$24.35 million ($34m) in US military funding towards development of the crew-capable neutron, which will be able to lift an 8-tonne payload into space (or around 20 times the payload capacity of the Electron).

Meanwhile, Rocket Lab's latest launch - which will include helicopters shadowing the falling first-stage in preparation for a mid-air retrieval - had to be abandoned last Thursday. Following a further delay today, due to high winds around Launch Complex 1 at Mahia, the company is set to have another shot on Thursday afternoon.