Rocket Lab lines up chopper missions for Mahia locals

The aftermath of cyclone Gabrielle from above in Hawke's Bay. Video / Hastings District Council, Matt O'Kane

Rocket Lab is repurposing the giant Sikorsky S92 helicopter - previously seen catching a rocket in mid-air - to deliver aid to Mahia locals.

The firm’s launch complex on the Mahia Peninsula survived Cyclone Gabrielle unscathed, and all staff are now accounted for as safe, communications director Morgan Bailey says.

Rocket Lab is now focusing its efforts on helping out its local community on the hard-hit East Coast.

The Sikorsky S-92 helicopter used by Rocket Lab to catch a falling booster is being used for an aid mission. Photo / Supplied

Peter Beck’s company has organised for a regular chopper to drop in grocery supplies to Mahia this afternoon.

That flight will be followed up on Saturday by the giant, twin-engined S92, which will fly in with supplies funded by Rocket Lab and members of its staff.

Bailey says the S92 will also fly in supplies or gear for aid agencies and community groups if they request space.

The cargo is being decided by community requests. “People are asking for things like milk powder and camping stoves,” Bailey says.

If roads open by the weekend, the aid will be trucked in rather than flown.

The S92 is confirmed to fly in supplies for Mahia, but the mission could expand to include nearby towns - which include Wairoa, one of the worst-affected communities. Planning is still underway.



