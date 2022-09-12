The Serious Fraud Office accused a former employees of Broadspectrum (New Zealand) Limited of corruption. Photo / 123RF

The Serious Fraud Office accused a former employees of Broadspectrum (New Zealand) Limited of corruption. Photo / 123RF

The Serious Fraud Office says a former roading contract manager accused of fraud and corruption has lost name suppression.

Former Broadspectrum employee Jason Koroheke faced three charges of obtaining by deception and 12 charges of acceptance of gifts by agent.

Four subcontractors were also charged in relation to the allegations.

The SFO said those people were Frederick Pou and Jeanette Pou of Coastal Roading Contractors, Richard Motilal of Engineering and Aviation Supplies, and one other who still had name suppression.

Koroheke and all the subcontractors denied the charges and have pleaded not guilty.

The SFO said Koroheke was responsible for awarding road maintenance work to subcontractors.

It claimed Koroheke was the "primary offender in a number of schemes" where he allegedly accepted gifts in exchange for awarding work and submitting false invoices.

The SFO said subcontractors allegedly submitted invoices to Broadspectrum, both real and fake, which Koroheke authorised.

The fraud agency accused Koroheke of accepting cash, goods or services worth more than $1 million.

A former Broadspectrum maintenance manager called Aurelian Mihai Hossu pleaded guilty in April to four charges of acceptance of gifts by agent.

The SFO said Hossu, also known as Michael Hossu, once worked with Koroheke.

The agency said Hossu was sentenced to 11 months home detention in June.