Auckland Council says it’s granted Ario a “Tier 3″ licence e-scooter rideshare licence, meaning it can only operate in outer suburbs, but it has chosen New Lynn and immediate surrounds (see map below) for its initial operations.

Ario's inital launch area. Image / Auckland Council

The firm has been granted a council licence for 150 scooters, which will cost $1 to unlock then 49 cents per minute - in line with incumbents Beam and Lime.

Singapore-owned Beam and Lime (which counts Uber as its largest investor) can each operate 450, or a total of 900 in the city centre, and 1200 e-scooters each, or a total 2400, citywide (down from the pre-Covid regulated limited of 3200).

Ario, Beam and Lime’s licences expire in November. Auckland Council is fielding applications for renewals this month.

The newcomer’s Tier 3 or outer suburbs licence is a first for the city, where rideshare e-scooters and e-bikes are heavily clustered around the CBD’s commuter hubs.

Ario is owned by Singapore’s 3kM Technology, which already has operations in Australia - where its general manager is a familiar name in the micro-mobility scene: Adam Rossetto, formerly head of business development for Beam Australia and NZ.

