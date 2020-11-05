Richard Wyeth appointed Westland Milk's next CEO

Former Miraka CEO Richard Wyeth. Photo / NZ Herald

Richard Wyeth, former chief executive of Taupō-based Miraka, has been appointed to head up Hokitika-based Westland Dairy, which is owned by the Chinese dairy giant Yili.

Westland Dairy's interim CEO Shiqing Jian said Wyeth would take up the job in February next year.

Jian will step down as interim CEO while retaining his position as resident director of both Westland Dairy Company and Canterbury-based Oceania Limited for the Yili Group.

Westland said in August that the company's then chief executive Toni Brendish would step down after four years in the role.

Jian said Wyeth's experience in driving growth over more than a decade at executive level for independent New Zealand dairy processors made him the ideal candidate to lead Westland's future.

"Yili is a company that is on a strong growth trajectory," Jian said.

Global revenue and net profit has continued to increase this year, with Yili now the fifth largest dairy company in the world by revenue.

"We firmly believe demand for Westland products will continue to grow, not just in China, but around the world and we are looking forward to Richard playing an important role in our global growth," he said.

Wyeth has spent the past 13 years of his career in the dairy industry, firstly with Open Country Dairy during its formative years before taking on the role of founding chief executive for Miraka in 2010.

He had previously worked in commercial roles at Coca-Cola Amatil and DB Breweries.

Yili bought Westland - then a co-operative - in August last year for $588 million.

The company is one-quarter owned by the Chinese government.