Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

What’s gone wrong for the news media - Richard Prebble

By
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Trust in the media has fallen, according to a Stats NZ survey, Photo / 123RF

Trust in the media has fallen, according to a Stats NZ survey, Photo / 123RF

THREE KEY FACTS

  • The number of New Zealanders satisfied with their own lives has fallen in the past six years, according to Stats NZ.
  • The World Happiness Report showed NZ was the eighth-happiest nation in 2018.
  • This country has now slipped to 11th.

Richard Prebble is a former Labour Party minister and Act Party leader. He currently holds a number of directorships.

OPINION

Our confidence in all the institutions vital for a representative democracy has fallen. Stats NZ has released its 2023 Wellness Survey. Our trust in the courts,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business