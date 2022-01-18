Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Richard Prebble: What Clarke Gayford got right over Covid test call

4 minutes to read
The roll out of Pfizer's paediatric Covid-19 vaccine for children is beginning on January 17 and those aged 5 to 11 will have a chance to get a dose and reduce the risks of the virus. Video / NZ Herald / MoH

The roll out of Pfizer's paediatric Covid-19 vaccine for children is beginning on January 17 and those aged 5 to 11 will have a chance to get a dose and reduce the risks of the virus. Video / NZ Herald / MoH

NZ Herald
By Richard Prebble

OPINION:

On Monday I tried to book my 6-year-old grandson his vaccination. The site rejected my booking without his health number. The bureaucrats promised when the individual health number was introduced that it was solely

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.