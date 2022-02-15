Richard Prebble: Forget slogans and put real money into road safety engineering

Northland's speed limit reductions are to be enforced by a network of surveillance cameras. Photo / George Novak

Northland's speed limit reductions are to be enforced by a network of surveillance cameras. Photo / George Novak

OPINION:

Green Party Associate Minister of Transport Julie-Anne Genter is radically reducing speed limits.

The Government strategy paper reveals there has been no cost/benefit or social impact analysis.

The previous strategy, Safer journeys 2010-2020, failed to lower the road toll. Officials claim the policy was sound but "not implemented as intended". The failure is blamed on a lack of buy-in from the public.

The new strategy, The Road to Zero, is a doubling down of the previous failed strategy. To get our buy-in there is the vision of zero road accidents. It is a slogan, not a practical objective. As long as humans drive cars there will be accidents.

The background paper states: "International research shows flexible barriers fitted along the side and centre of high-speed roads can reduce the number of people killed by up to 90 per cent (Johansson, 2009). Rumble strips alone can reduce all crashes by around 25 per cent and fatal run-off-road crashes by up to 42 per cent."

The Government spends $4.6 billion a year on land transport. The higher estimate for light rail to the airport is $25b. The strategy document says 87 per cent of New Zealand roads are not safe at the present speed limit but there will be little money available for safety engineering.

Inflation in construction costs and a 50 per cent increase in two years in the cost of land mean road projects such as the planned four-lane road between Auckland and Whangārei that would save lives are being cancelled.

Green Party Associate Minister of Transport Julie-Anne Genter. Photo / Supplied

Instead, Genter is reducing the speed limit for Northland to 80km/h. A major Northland trucking company, Semenoff Group, says "We'd have to adjust our pricing, time is a cost to us and the consumer will always end up paying.

Longer truck journey time means to deliver the same freight requires more trucks. Greenhouse emissions will increase.

For motorists who do not share the vision, they are to be persuaded.

"Safety Cameras ... increasing the number of cameras over time ... help drivers to understand that it is easier and better to follow the speed limit." In 2017, New Zealand had just 18 fixed speed cameras. Operating 24/7, fixed speed cameras generate huge numbers of fines.

The speed camera installed in 2018 in Northland in Kamo, a poor community, generated $4.8m in fines in 12 months.

Genter is so happy with the Kamo speed camera in November she bought 48 new fixed cameras to "help" us.

With the Internet, computers and data matching it is possible to detect speed infringements, match the number plate and have an infringement notice in the mail before the trip has been completed.

Officials are working on just such a system.

In 2019, speeding tickets earned the Government $241.7m. Over two million drivers received speeding tickets averaging $74 each. Most tickets are for $30 for just exceeding the speed limit.

The speed limit reductions are to be enforced by a network of surveillance cameras. Infringement fines could easily generate $1b a year. The average motorist will be paying not $74 a year but $280.

For the middle class, an infringement notice is just a cost of motoring. For a low-income family, a $300 infringement notice can be the beginning of a spiral into debt.

Hundreds of millions of dollars is owed in fines, most for speeding. How much of the perhaps $20 million in fines from the Kamo camera has actually been collected? The state chases defaulters. A previous minister said his aim was to seize for unpaid fines a vehicle every hour.

The only thing missing from the strategy is a reference to the Treaty, but this is a Green Party policy. Perhaps if the Treaty had been considered it would have been realised Kamo is just 64km from where the flag pole was axed.

New Zealand has the highest rate of imprisonment per capita in the Western world, bar the US. Failure to pay an infringement fine is the first step for many on the road to jail.

The increased cost of petrol will make a bigger impact on the road toll than this strategy. Young men cannot afford to fill their petrol tanks.

The crazy driving we witness on the roads is often because the driver is crazy. Five per cent of the population is experiencing serious mental issues.

The sewage testing in my nearest town, Kawerau, reveals over 10 per cent of the adults are P users.

The emotionally unhinged and those high on drugs will take little notice of Genter's speed limits or infringement notices.

The bulk of infringement fines will be paid by the law-abiding. It will be paid by motorists whose driving was never unsafe.

The solution? Cancel the light-rail project and put serious money into road safety engineering that does save lives.

• Richard Prebble is a former leader of the Act Party and former member of the Labour Party.