Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Richard Prebble: Chris Hipkins is failing in both his portfolios

5 minutes to read
Chris Hipkins, Minister for Covid Response and Education. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Chris Hipkins, Minister for Covid Response and Education. Photo / Mark Mitchell

NZ Herald
By: Richard Prebble

OPINION:

The government was warned a year ago in the Simpson/Roche Report that our ports are wide open to Covid.

The Maritime Union says its members are angry that they were put at risk by

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.